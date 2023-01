Report: IRS Three Times More Likely To Audit Blacks

January 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As the Biden administration moves to hire 87,000 additional IRS employees, a new study finds that black Americans are three times as likely to be audited by the agency than other groups. The post Report: IRS Three Times More Likely To Audit Blacks appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...