Trend Alert: Steph Curry Is Hardly the First Rich Lib to Oppose Liberal Policies in His Own Backyard

January 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What happened: Democratic activist and NBA star Stephen Curry wants to block construction of a multifamily housing unit near his $30 million estate in the San Francisco suburbs. Curry and his wife Ayesha expressed "major concerns in terms of both privacy and safety" regarding the proposed development of up to 16 townhouses on a site currently occupied by a single-family home in Atherton, Calif., where an acre of land costs $8 million.



