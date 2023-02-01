ABC News Producer Arrested for Transporting Images of Child Sexual Abuse, Texts Expressing Enthusiasm For the Sexual Abuse of Children

February 1, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Former ABC News producer James Gordon Meek was arrested Tuesday night and charged with transporting images of child sexual abuse. Meek comes in a long line of media executives that have been arrested for child abuse, rape and child porn. The Department of Justice posted to their website on February 1, 2023: A Virginia man was …



Read More...