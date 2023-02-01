The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

ABC News Producer Arrested for Transporting Images of Child Sexual Abuse, Texts Expressing Enthusiasm For the Sexual Abuse of Children

Former ABC News producer James Gordon Meek was arrested Tuesday night and charged with transporting images of child sexual abuse.  Meek comes in a long line of media executives that have been arrested for child abuse, rape and child porn. The Department of Justice posted to their website on February 1, 2023: A Virginia man was …


