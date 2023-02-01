Andy Biggs Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against DHS Secretary Mayorkas

February 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) has introduced articles of impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who serves in the administration of President Joe Biden, on the grounds that Mayorkas has been negligent in his duties at the southern border, where a historically high number of illegal immigrants were apprehended in the month of December. During a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, Biggs said that he had filed articles of impeachment against the official who had previously been confirmed by the Senate. He was joined by more than a dozen other conservative Republicans. Biggs emphasized that



Read More...