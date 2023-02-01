Biden Announces More Billions To Ukraine As Americans Sour On War

February 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Yesterday the Biden Administration announced yet another military aid package to Ukraine including yet more powerful weapons. This comes as a new PEW Poll shows that Americans increasingly believe that the US is doing too much to help Ukraine. Also today: The US government investigates its massive aid transfers to Ukraine and finds no misuse of funds. Shocker! Watch today's Liberty Report:



