Deception Lives In Congress: Amendments, Affirmations & Collusion (Video)

The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode of Rotten to the Core Wednesdays to unmask the uniparty’s agenda of unconstitutional indoctrination. Sons of Liberty · Deception Lives In Congress: Amendments, Affirmations & Collusion (Video) Articles, links, videos and bonus videos mentioned in this episode along with additional resources from Lynne. Teens …



Read More...