Dementia-Ridden Benedict Biden Claims Supreme Court Will End Covid Emergency

There are currently no cases before the Supreme Court regarding the state of emergency declared by the executive branch of the U.S. government. That doesn’t seem to matter to Joe Biden who claimed yesterday that they’re the ones who will end the Covid emergency.

But hidden in the gaffe may have been an unintended warning. What did he mean about “getting everything done” by May 15th? What needs to get done? Is this a callout to the powers-that-be controlling the White House? Do they have plans that can only be finished while in a state of emergency? It bodes ill for the American people.

