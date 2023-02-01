FBI Searches President Biden's Luxury Beach House For Classified Documents

The FBI on Wednesday expanded its search for classified documents at President Biden's luxury beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware. The search comes after classified documents were recently discovered at Biden's Wilmington home and private office in Washington, D.C.

Multiple sources familiar with the search told NBC News that no warrant was involved and it was consensual.

Bob Bauer, an attorney for Biden, wrote in a statement that the Department of Justice (DOJ) conducted the search with "the President's full support and cooperation."

"Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate," Bauer continued, adding "The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today's search."

Wednesday's search marks the first time federal agents have combed through Biden's beach house - which Biden's team had supposedly already combed for classified documents.

"Following the search at the Wilmington residence, the attorneys proceeded to the Rehoboth residence and conducted a search there. No potential records were identified at the Rehoboth Beach residence, and the attorneys returned to Washington, D.C., late in the evening," reads an earlier statement from Bauer.

The FBI previously searched Biden's Wilmington home that turned up what his lawyer said were multiple classified documents. The search occurred on Jan. 20. Another search was conducted at the Washington office of the Penn Biden Center in mid-November after the president's attorneys first discovered classified material at the think tank late last year.

The search comes on the same day Special Counsel Robert Hur began his probe to see whether Biden broke any laws.

Meanwhile, CBS News reported Biden's attorneys searched the beach house last month, but no documents were found, leaving us to believe if the FBI believes the Biden team.

Reacting to news of the FBI's search of Biden's beach home, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said it’s good that the president is cooperating with the inquiry. “I’m sure that he says, ‘Hey, everything I have is fair game.’ I think that’s very open, very honest. And that’s great,” Manchin said. “I don’t think there’s any resistance, is there? I would think, if anything, he’d probably encourage it to be done.” Asked about the search of Biden’s home for classified documents, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said the first priority must be to “make sure that they don’t put this country at risk.” “The Intel Committee at a minimum should know what’s in those documents — not just Biden’s documents but Pence’s documents, Trump’s documents,” Tester said Wednesday. -NBC News

The discovery of classified documents has created a potential political mess for the president as the 2024 presidential election cycle nears, with House Republicans pushing for investigations into how the president mishandled secret documents.

On Wednesday, House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said he's working with ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on a bipartisan bill to overhaul the system which governs classified documents for former White House officeholders.