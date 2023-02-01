Gavin Newsom Encounters an Obstacle on His Way to the Socialist Paradise
February 1, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYTurns out his critics have to be allowed their say, at least for now. California Politburo chief Gavin Newsom is a rising star on the Left and is even being touted as a possible 2024 Democrat presidential candidate. This is anomalous in the extreme in light of the fact that Newsom is energetically destroying California …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments