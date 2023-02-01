Journo Says He’s Uncovered “Real Reason” US is Funding Ukraine, And it’s Not About “Joe and Hunter”… At All

February 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

There’s an anonymous Twitter account who goes by the name “Clandestine. And this Twitter user claims to be an investigative journalist. He wrote a thread recently on why he thinks the US establishment politicians are supplying Ukraine with weapons, tanks, and billions of dollars. And while there are so many theories floating around from “money laundering” to “Biden blackmail” to the old fashioned and really played out “America to the rescue” nonsense, Clandestine believes it’s all about something much more chilling than all that and he’s got the receipts to back up his claims. It’s an interesting thread, I think



Read More...