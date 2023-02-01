Meet the Liberal Climate Scientist Biden Tapped to Serve on His Intelligence Advisory Board

February 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden's latest addition to a prestigious board of intelligence advisers is a liberal climate scientist who said she experienced an "acute mental health crisis" and "could not get out of bed" following the 2016 election of former president Donald Trump. The post Meet the Liberal Climate Scientist Biden Tapped to Serve on His Intelligence Advisory Board appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...