The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Nikki Haley Set to Announce Presidential Bid, But First She Called Trump – He Had 4 Words

February 1, 2023   |   Tags:

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is expected to announce her 2024 presidential candidacy soon, according to reports. “Cementing what has been in the works for months … Haley will […] The post Nikki Haley Set to Announce Presidential Bid, But First She Called Trump - He Had 4 Words appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x