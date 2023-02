Nikki Haley To Launch 2024 Presidential Run

February 1, 2023

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will launch her candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Feb. 15, squaring off against her one-time boss, former President Donald Trump, according to a source familiar with her plans. The post Nikki Haley To Launch 2024 Presidential Run appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



