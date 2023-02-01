WATCH: Award-Winning Journalist Compares Donald Trump, Republicans to Ku Klux Klan

February 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former president Donald Trump and the Republican Party are driven by "the exact same things that drove the [Ku Klux] Klan movement of the 1920s," according to Wesley Lowery, the former Washington Post reporter best known for winning the Pulitzer Prize after being arrested at a McDonald's restaurant during a riot in Ferguson, Mo., and spending several minutes in jail. The post WATCH: Award-Winning Journalist Compares Donald Trump, Republicans to Ku Klux Klan appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...