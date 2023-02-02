100 Members of Congress Refused to Denounce Socialism – Here Are Their Names

February 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republicans in Congress passed a resolution Wednesday condemning the ideology of socialism and the destruction it has wrought throughout history. While 219 Republicans were united in their opposition, House Democrats […] The post 100 Members of Congress Refused to Denounce Socialism - Here Are Their Names appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...