The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

30 More Ways to Die From a Heart Attack According to “Experts” & “Media”

February 2, 2023   |   Tags: ,
According to “experts” and their allies in the media, the recent rise in heart attacks must be due to anything but the Covid injection.  These so-called “experts” are working at “the speed of science” to come up with every excuse under the sun, other than the most obvious reason, for the rise in fatal heart conditions.  Here are …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x