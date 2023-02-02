Any Military Action Against Iran Deemed Declaration Of War: UN Mission

Via The Cradle,

The Iranian Permanent Mission to the UN issued a warning following the drone attack on a military facility in Isfahan, saying that any military action by the US against Iran would be regarded as a declaration of war and would be met with reprisal.

"In Iran’s perspective, the use of the military option at any level means US entry into the war. For now, Iran considers such a possibility to be weak," Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN told Newsweek on Tuesday.

Sunday drone strike in Iran. image: West Asia News Agency

According to the mission, if the US "miscalculates and launches a war," it would only be able to hold itself responsible for the "consequences for the region and the globe,” adding that Iran would be able to protect its own interests and defend itself.

Washington has rejected and denied involvement in the Isfahan drone strike, which is also believed to be an Israeli-instigated attack.

"We’ve seen the press reports but can confirm that no US military forces have conducted strikes or operations inside Iran. We continue to monitor the situation but have nothing further to provide," a Pentagon spokesperson was quoted by the magazine.

This comes after the Iranian Defense Ministry said in a statement on 29 January that air defense troops stopped a drone strike on a military facility in Isfahan. "One of the drones was hit by the … air defense, and the other two were caught in defense traps and blew up … Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshop’s roof," the statement read.

Videos circulating on social media show the moment one of the drones was repelled by the facility’s defense systems, resulting in a blast. The attack "has not affected our installations and mission … and such blind measures will not have an impact on the continuation of the country’s progress," the statement added.

Iran's defence ministry has said in a statement that one of its munitions manufacturing centers in the city of Isfahan was attacked by three drones tonight, adding that one was hit by air defence and the other two were caught in defence traps and exploded.pic.twitter.com/BZiTEQRuig — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) January 29, 2023

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel used drones to attack an advanced weapons systems factory in Isfahan. The Iranian Defense Ministry offered no information on who it suspected behind the attacks. However, Israel is likely to be the main suspect, as it has in the past been found to be behind many acts of sabotage against the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian condemned a "cowardly drone attack." Tehran also said it would not halt its progress on a "peaceful nuclear program."