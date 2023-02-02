AOC Goes Off The Rails After Her Friend, Ilhan Omar Was Removed From House Committee Seat

February 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacked Republicans for their hypocrisy while standing up for Rep. Ilhan Omar, another member of her “squad.” Because of her divisive prior remarks regarding Israel, Republicans voted to kick Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. In an impassioned floor speech, Ocasio-Cortez claimed that Republicans have benefited by performing badly. She directed her rant toward Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying, “Don’t tell me this is about a condemnation of anti-Semitic slurs, when you have a member of the Republican caucus who has talked about Jewish space lasers, and then elevated her to some of the



Read More...