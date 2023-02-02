Apple Slides After Missing On Top And Bottom-Line, First iPhone Revenue Drop Since 2020

With both Amazon and Google sliding after reporting disappointing earnings and mixed guidance, it was all up to the world's biggest company, AAPL, to provide some hail mary for the tech earnings season which for better or worse is concentrated in a one hour stretch this afternoon. Alas, it was not meant to be and after missing on the top and bottom line, AAPL has joined the parade of selling and tumbled after hours due to numbers which the market was clearly not impressed with.

estimate $52.03 billion Revenue $117.15 billion, -5.5% y/y, missing estimate $121.14 billion Products revenue $96.39 billion, -7.7% y/y, missing estimate $98.98 billion IPhone revenue $65.78 billion, -8.2% y/y, missing estimate $68.3 billion Mac revenue $7.74 billion, -29% y/y, missing estimate $9.72 billion IPad revenue $9.40 billion, +30% y/y, beating estimate $7.78 billion Wearables, home and accessories $13.48 billion, -8.3% y/y, missing estimate $15.32 billion Service revenue $20.77 billion, +6.4% y/y, beating estimate $20.47 billion Greater China rev. $23.91 billion, -7.3% y/y, beating estimate $21.8 billion

And here is AAPL's diluted EPS in context: needless to say, could have been better.

Commenting on the quarter, Tim Cook said that “during the December quarter, we achieved a major milestone and are excited to report that we now have more than 2 billion active devices as part of our growing installed base.”

CFO Luca Maester chimed in: “our record September quarter results continue to demonstrate our ability to execute effectively in spite of a challenging and volatile macroeconomic backdrop. We continued to invest in our long-term growth plans, generated over $24 billion in operating cash flow, and returned over $29 billion to our shareholders during the quarter. The strength of our ecosystem, unmatched customer loyalty, and record sales spurred our active installed base of devices to a new all-time high. This quarter capped another record-breaking year for Apple, with revenue growing over $28 billion and operating cash flow up $18 billion versus last year.”

Going back to the results, Apple missed consensus revenue in most product categories, with the exception of iPads, to wit:

IPhone revenue $65.78 billion, missing estimate $68.3 billion

estimate $68.3 billion Mac revenue $7.74 billion, missing estimate $9.72 billion

estimate $9.72 billion Wearables, home and accessories $13.48 billion, missing estimate $15.32 billion

estimate $15.32 billion IPad revenue $9.40 billion, beating estimate $7.78 billion

Of note: Apple recorded its first decline in iPhone revenue since the third quarter of 2020; yet in context, the 8% drop was still less than the 20% decrease reported by Samsung. Other major smartphone providers that have yet to report are expecting to see double-digit losses. Ironically, Apple may have fared comparatively well on smartphone revenue.

The silver lining: service revenue $20.77 billion, +6.4% y/y, beating estimates of $20.47 billion...

... and rose 6.5% Y/Y, an improvement from last quarter's 5.0%

One other place where investors were pleasantly surprised was China sales, which at $23.91 billion, beat the estimate of $21.8 billion by more than $2 billion.

None of that changes the fact that AAPL's sales by region were uniformly negative across the board.

Commenting on the results, Goldman writes that the results show that Apple hasn’t been able to dodge the tech slowdown afflicting many of its competitors. Demand for smartphones and computers has slumped in the past year, and Covid-19 restrictions in China added to Apple’s woes during the holiday sales period. Timing was another issue: The company didn’t launch new Macs and HomePods until recent weeks, missing the end of the first quarter.

In response to these disappointing earnings, the stock predictably slumped as much as 4% before recouping some losses, although even with the drop it is back to where it was... yesterday.