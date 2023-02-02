Attorneys Representing Hunter Biden Claims Laptop Files May Have Been Tampered With

February 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The attorney representing Hunter Biden disputes that his letters requesting inquiries into the leak of the president’s son’s abandoned laptop computer attest to the veracity of the information found on the hard drive. Abbe Lowell claims that the files on the laptop’s hard drive may have been altered despite his letters to the Justice Department and Delaware attorney general requesting investigations into Delaware computer repairman Mac Isaac and Trump insiders Rudolph Giuliani and Steve Bannon for “unauthorized access, copying and dissemination of Biden’s personal information.” According to Mr. Lowell on Thursday, “These letters do not confirm Mac Isaac’s or



Read More...