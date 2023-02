Biden Loses Another Top Staffer Just Days After His Chief of Staff Stepped Down

February 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Within a week of the announced departure of White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, President Joe Biden said Thursday top economic adviser Brian Deese is on the way out […] The post Biden Loses Another Top Staffer Just Days After His Chief of Staff Stepped Down appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...