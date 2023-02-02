Hunter Biden $55,000 Offer For Russian Oligarch Info Falls Under Fresh Scrutiny

An email from Hunter Biden to US aluminum company Alcoa is raising fresh concerns over the first son's access to classified documents which were recently discovered in his father's home in Wilmington, Delaware, as House Republicans kick off investigations into allegations of influence peddling.

The emails which date back to 2011 reveal Hunter Biden offering to trade information on Russian oligarchs to Alcoa for $55,000, according to the NY Post's original October 2021 report.

Specifically, Hunter - while his father was Vice President - offered to provide a "statistical analysis of political and corporate risks, elite networks associated with Oleg Deripaska, the Russian CEO of Basic Element company and United company RUSAL."

Deripaska had notably just signed a metal supply agreement with Alcoa - which Hunter also offered a "list of elites of similar rank in Russia, map of [Deripaska’s] networks based on frequency of interaction with selected elites and countries."

Oleg Deripaska

Now, in light of the fact that classified documents have been found all over the house that Hunter was living at, the Alcoa revelation raises new questions over Hunter's access to sensitive information.

The deeply detailed proposal has come under sharp scrutiny given recent revelations that Hunter Biden had access to the Delaware lake-front home where secret papers from his father’s time as vice president were discovered in a garage, basement and library — combined with Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the high-profile former chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee, told The Post that the Alcoa solicitation fits within a broader picture. -NY Post

"The Biden family is the most corrupt family in the history of American politics," said Banks. "The biggest question facing Republican investigators: Where to begin?"

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has also raised the question over whether Hunter used classified documents found at the 6,850 sqft mansion in his business dealings.

Specifically, Johnson referenced an April 12, 2014 email from Hunter to his business partners about Ukraine, which looked "suspiciously" like it could have contained classified information.

"It reads like one of those scene-setters — highly detailed information in terms of Ukraine," Johnson told Fox News on Tuesday.

The email, from Hunter to partner Devon Archer, includes a 22-point memo which he described as "thoughts after doing some research." It included predictions such as the election of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, as well as "some sort of decentralization will likely occur in the East."

"If it doesn’t the Russians will continue to escalate there [sic] destabilization campaign, which could lead to a full scale take over of the eastern region most critically Donetsk," Hunter wrote. "The strategic value is to create a land bridge for RU[ssia] to Crimea."

Hunter was obviously fed detailed information on Ukraine so he could show Burisma why he was worth millions of dollars.



Was this classified information? Did Joe Biden know about this?



Inquiring minds want to know. pic.twitter.com/zFZkpye5Zh — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 24, 2023

Next week kicks off fresh hearings in the House Oversight Committee, which will investigate Hunter's alleged influence peddling - including cashing in on his ties to his father in order to rake in millions from foreign companies.

"We have evidence that … we’ll continue to be transparent with as we start our hearings next week, where this family is taking in millions of millions of dollars from our adversaries," said Rep. James Comer (R-KY), Chairman of the committee. "And I think we need to determine what was that money for [and] who supplied that money?"

"Why did the FBI, according to Elon Musk and the Twitter Files … the FBI was implying to them that that laptop was Russian disinformation," Comer continued. "It’s not, and what’s concerning is the FBI had the laptop. Why were they doing that?"

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer spreads the baseless conspiracy theory that "there most certainly is a connection" between Hunter Biden's business dealings in China and President Biden's classified documents case. pic.twitter.com/GCP5I3KJnE — The Recount (@therecount) January 25, 2023

"The New York Post is fourth biggest newspaper in America; they’re a credible news organization. They’ve done extensive reporting on on the hard drive," Comer said, adding that the committee must dispel "a lot of misconceptions about the laptop."

"So we’re gonna start with with the hard drive, because there’s a lot of evidence on the hard drive that would suggest that Joe Biden knew very well what his family was involved in."

"There’s emails from some of these people’s texting and emailing Hunter Biden saying, ‘Thanks for setting up the meeting with your dad. This is why we’re investigating – we want to make sure that our national security is not compromised," Comer continued, adding that Hunter's international business dealings are particularly suspicious given the services he was providing to foreign agencies.

"We’d like to know what that consulting was. I feel like if China or anyone pays you millions of dollars they expect to get a return on that investment," said Comer. "If they would explain that, then think that a lot of these problems would subside a little bit, but all they do is just like roll their eyes or the audacity of Republicans to ask these questions."

The oversight committee has pressed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to release more than 150 suspicious activity reports filed by banks regarding foreign transactions and wires to and from Hunter Biden, his businesses and associates. -NY Post

"Right now, we just want the bank records. Those suspicious activity reports were created to help Congress and everyone communicate about foreign suspicious foreign transactions," said Comer. "If you do a major foreign transaction with a country, the bank is probably going to write a suspicious activity report to cover themselves for liability."