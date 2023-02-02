Ilhan Omar Claims “I Am An American”; While Denouncing Trump During Speech

February 2, 2023

On the House floor, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) delivered an impassioned speech in which she denounced the Republican effort to have her dismissed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar made her address while House Republicans were getting ready to vote to remove her from the committee due to her recent anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, and other contentious remarks. Omar compared the Republican campaign against her to how conservatives long alleged former President Barack Obama was a hidden Muslim who was born in Kenya in her statements. In order to defend her existence, Omar then attacked the former president: “It’s no



