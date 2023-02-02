Morningstar Hasn’t Followed Through on Promise to Eradicate Anti-Israel Bias From Ratings System
February 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The financial ratings giant Morningstar has failed to follow through on promises to eradicate anti-Israel bias from its corporate ratings system and is still blacklisting companies that work with Israel. The post Morningstar Hasn't Followed Through on Promise to Eradicate Anti-Israel Bias From Ratings System appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
