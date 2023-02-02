Newsom Attacks DeSantis for Gun Bill, Then Father of Shooting Victim Gives Him Awakening: ‘Sit This One Out’

February 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California Gov. Gavin Newsom might be trying to build a nascent presidential campaign by lobbing cross-country bombs at his fellow governor in Florida over the Sunshine State’s stance on Second […] The post Newsom Attacks DeSantis for Gun Bill, Then Father of Shooting Victim Gives Him Awakening: 'Sit This One Out' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...