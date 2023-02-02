WATCH: CNN Graphic Backfires

February 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When classified documents were initially discovered in President Joe Biden's think-tank office in Washington, D.C., CNN aired a list to compare Biden's classified documents scandal with former president Donald Trump's. Biden, CNN assured views, had "under 12 total" classified documents, including only "some top secret." The post WATCH: CNN Graphic Backfires appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...