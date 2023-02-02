Watch: House Democrats Have Screaming Meltdown on the Floor Over Ilhan Omar Resolution

February 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Democratic screeches were loud enough to briefly drown out the House chairwoman. They were almost loud enough to be heard in Minneapolis. But they weren’t anywhere near enough to […] The post Watch: House Democrats Have Screaming Meltdown on the Floor Over Ilhan Omar Resolution appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...