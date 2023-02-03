Biden Admin Releases ‘High-Value’ Al Qaeda Terrorist From Gitmo
February 3, 2023
The Biden administration on Thursday released from Guantánamo Bay a former courier for the al Qaeda terrorist group, two decades after he was arrested for his participation in terrorist plots including a deadly Indonesia bombing. The post Biden Admin Releases 'High-Value' Al Qaeda Terrorist From Gitmo appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
