Blinken Postpones Visit to Beijing After Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Over US Nuclear Sites
February 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
WASHINGTON (Reuters)—U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will postpone his visit to China after a spy balloon was detected flying over the continental United States, according to media reports on Friday. The post Blinken Postpones Visit to Beijing After Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Over US Nuclear Sites appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments