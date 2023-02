Farmer Forced To Dump 30K Liters Of Milk Even As Food Prices Soar

Canadian dairy farmer Jerry Huigen was forced to dump 30,000 liters of milk amid surging dairy prices. His “crime”? Huigen, the “criminal”, exceeded the government’s milk production quota. This is not a joke, and this is the world we live in. If you still think you’re free, it may do you some good to really educate yourself and …



