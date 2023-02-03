Jan 6 Participant Claims He Doesn’t Feel He Did What He Was Indicted And Charged For; After He Admitted It

Thomas Adams Jr. revised his apology after being found guilty on Tuesday of taking part in the attack on the Capitol on January 6. On Wednesday, he told the State Journal-Register, "I wouldn't change anything I did, in a courtroom setting, Adams had admitted to illegally entering the Capitol and wandering into the Senate chamber. He declared that he was prepared to occupy the structure for days. He was found guilty of two felonies as a result: hindering an official proceeding and assisting others in hindering an official proceeding.



