The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

NIH Website Study Could Be Reason Why Chickens & Eggs Have Been Targeted During CONvid-1984

February 3, 2023   |   Tags:
First, I don’t buy that there is a virus called SARS-CoV-2.  It’s clear it has never been isolated and thus no evidence exists for its existence.  We have had this confirmed by the Chinese CDC, along with many doctors such as Andrew Kaufman and Thomas Cowan, and even the NIH have posted articles demonstrating this …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x