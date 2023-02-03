REVIEW: What I Learned Watching ‘The 1619 Project’ on Hulu (Episode 1)

February 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Author's note / Disclaimer / Trigger warning: I haven't read The 1619 Project. Not the award-winning essay collection by Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times. Or the best-selling anthology from Random House. Or the award-winning, best-selling children's book for adults. I haven't listened to the podcast, and don't intend to. Not when there are so many better ways to spend one's precious time. The post REVIEW: What I Learned Watching 'The 1619 Project' on Hulu (Episode 1) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...