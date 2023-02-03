The Market Has Spoken: America Has Too Many Journalists

February 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What happened: U.S. employers added more than half a million jobs last month, highlighting what the New York Times called the labor market's "extraordinary vibrancy" at a time when technology firms and media companies are laying off thousands of employees. The post The Market Has Spoken: America Has Too Many Journalists appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...