The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Market Has Spoken: America Has Too Many Journalists

February 3, 2023   |   Tags:

What happened: U.S. employers added more than half a million jobs last month, highlighting what the New York Times called the labor market's "extraordinary vibrancy" at a time when technology firms and media companies are laying off thousands of employees. The post The Market Has Spoken: America Has Too Many Journalists appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x