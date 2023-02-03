Trump Supporter Believes Something’s “Off” About The “Chinese Balloon” Story…So He did Some Digging…

February 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

We found out that there’s a supposed Chinese spy balloon over over our secured sites. It’s just floating around out there, like some carnival prize, taking pictures of our nation’s secrets. CNN reported that bumbling doofus Joe Biden was first briefed Tuesday on the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that is hovering over the US as it moves eastward in the coming days, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. The president has since “continued to receive regular briefings and updates from the National Security Team,” she said. After it was reported that Biden was advised by top officials — including Defense Sec. Lloyd



Read More...