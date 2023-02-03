The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: 14 Videos That Will Make You Want To Scream Out "Are You Kidding Me?"

Authored by Michael Snyder via TheMostImportantNews.com,

Every day we continue to get even more evidence that our society is going completely and utterly insane. 

I really wish that this wasn’t true.  I really wish that we could just hit the rewind button and go back several decades to a time when most people tried to behave normally and there wasn’t rampant corruption all around us.  Unfortunately, our social decay has shifted into “turbo mode” over the past several years, and at this point a lot of Americans actually celebrate the evil that is gnawing away at the foundations of our society like cancer.  Some of the videos that I am about to share with you are really creepy, some of them are quite funny, and some of them are incredibly alarming.  But ultimately they all have something to say about where we currently are as a society.  The following are 14 videos that will make you want to scream out “ARE YOU KIDDING ME?”…

#1 This is the super creepy way that Bill Gates responded when a reporter recently confronted him about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein…

Are you kidding me?

#2 “This is what leftism does to you”

Are you kidding me?

#3 “I’m old enough to remember when going to an airport was not reminiscent of bootcamp”

Are you kidding me?

#4 Joe Biden decided to get way too cozy with a female reporter…

Are you kidding me?

#5 What would you do if somebody did this to you?

Are you kidding me?

#6 “A transgender killer is identifying as a baby in order to get better treatment in prison”

Are you kidding me?

#7 “Biden documents scandal includes 1850 Boxes, enough to fill a tractor trailer, plus 415 GB of electronic records”

Are you kidding me?

#8 “If you don’t like your job, just quit”

Are you kidding me?

#9 MSNBC host Yasmin Vossoughian says that her myocarditis was caused by a “common cold”…

Are you kidding me?

#10 A public school teacher laughs about corrupting her students…

Are you kidding me?

#11 “You wanted equality, and now you are complaining that they don’t want to be in a relationship with you…”

Are you kidding me?

#12 I thought that you told us that the pandemic was “over”…

Are you kidding me?

#13 This is how they are recruiting new soldiers in Ukraine, and our leaders are apparently just fine with this…

Are you kidding me?

#14 Do you think that we will ever be able to get American kids to do this?

I was absolutely stunned by the precision that those Japanese students were able to achieve.

Here in the United States, many of our high school students can barely even read once they graduate from high school.

Of course we didn’t get here by accident.

Our society is a giant mess because our leaders have been making the wrong decisions for decades.

If we don’t reverse course, things will only get worse.

So hopefully America will wake up soon, because the clock is ticking.

*  *  *

It is finally here! Michael’s new book entitled “End Times” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.

Tyler Durden Fri, 02/03/2023 - 19:00


