Watch: 14 Videos That Will Make You Want To Scream Out "Are You Kidding Me?"

Authored by Michael Snyder via TheMostImportantNews.com,

Every day we continue to get even more evidence that our society is going completely and utterly insane.

I really wish that this wasn’t true. I really wish that we could just hit the rewind button and go back several decades to a time when most people tried to behave normally and there wasn’t rampant corruption all around us. Unfortunately, our social decay has shifted into “turbo mode” over the past several years, and at this point a lot of Americans actually celebrate the evil that is gnawing away at the foundations of our society like cancer. Some of the videos that I am about to share with you are really creepy, some of them are quite funny, and some of them are incredibly alarming. But ultimately they all have something to say about where we currently are as a society. The following are 14 videos that will make you want to scream out “ARE YOU KIDDING ME?”…

#1 This is the super creepy way that Bill Gates responded when a reporter recently confronted him about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein…

JUST IN - Bill Gates says he had dinner with Jeffrey Epstein and "that's all."pic.twitter.com/o405qQ8j4t — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 30, 2023

Are you kidding me?

#2 “This is what leftism does to you”

This is what leftism does to you. pic.twitter.com/2bVheaA0Sr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2023

Are you kidding me?

#3 “I’m old enough to remember when going to an airport was not reminiscent of bootcamp”

I'm old enough to remember when going to an airport was not reminiscent of bootcamp. pic.twitter.com/32RQASgt2f — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 20, 2023

Are you kidding me?

#4 Joe Biden decided to get way too cozy with a female reporter…

REPORTER: "What's behind your decision to end the COVID emergency?"



BIDEN: "The COVID emergency will end when the Supreme Court ends it." pic.twitter.com/bDRwfQW1g6 — VINnews (@VINNews) January 31, 2023

Are you kidding me?

#5 What would you do if somebody did this to you?

Are you kidding me?

#6 “A transgender killer is identifying as a baby in order to get better treatment in prison”

Are you kidding me?

#7 “Biden documents scandal includes 1850 Boxes, enough to fill a tractor trailer, plus 415 GB of electronic records”

HOLY SHIT!! Biden documents scandal includes 1850 Boxes, enough to fill a tractor trailer, plus 415 GB of electronic records! The Senate Intelligence Committee is demanding Biden turn these documents over, but they are refusing to do so!! pic.twitter.com/ifLRnsWEan — Matt Clark (@MattClarkReport) January 30, 2023

Are you kidding me?

#8 “If you don’t like your job, just quit”

"If you don't like your job, just quit. But what if there's nowhere to go. What if everywhere has ubiquitous monitoring." From this year's WEF. Terrifying. pic.twitter.com/kzVI9jpTvp — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 31, 2023

Are you kidding me?

#9 MSNBC host Yasmin Vossoughian says that her myocarditis was caused by a “common cold”…

Are you kidding me?

#10 A public school teacher laughs about corrupting her students…

Teacher laughs about bringing “political unrest” in her school by pushing pronouns, showing up with purple hair, and mocking the bible pic.twitter.com/3VJ2T014Ip — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 16, 2023

Are you kidding me?

#11 “You wanted equality, and now you are complaining that they don’t want to be in a relationship with you…”

Are you kidding me?

#12 I thought that you told us that the pandemic was “over”…

JOE BIDEN in September 2022: “the pandemic is over."



JOE BIDEN, today: keeps COVID public health emergency in place until May 2023.pic.twitter.com/1RvF1vALJQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 31, 2023

Are you kidding me?

#13 This is how they are recruiting new soldiers in Ukraine, and our leaders are apparently just fine with this…

How is mobilization carried out in Ukraine? pic.twitter.com/50Ldl6a7aP — Viktoriya Samarina (@viktoriyarus34) January 27, 2023

Are you kidding me?

#14 Do you think that we will ever be able to get American kids to do this?

‘Shuudan koudou' is a group exercise that requires the participants to create various intersecting formations by doing synchronised group walks.



The art of Japanese precision walking by these high school students is stunning pic.twitter.com/Lqtb9Lh6qJ — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) January 20, 2023

I was absolutely stunned by the precision that those Japanese students were able to achieve.

Here in the United States, many of our high school students can barely even read once they graduate from high school.

Of course we didn’t get here by accident.

Our society is a giant mess because our leaders have been making the wrong decisions for decades.

If we don’t reverse course, things will only get worse.

So hopefully America will wake up soon, because the clock is ticking.

* * *

It is finally here! Michael’s new book entitled “End Times” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.