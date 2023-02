Chinese Surveillance Balloon Exhibits Shocking Trait That Nobody Expected

February 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Remember when you were a child and you would let go of a balloon, just to see it zig-zag, go up and down and do a couple loops? No? Oh, […] The post Chinese Surveillance Balloon Exhibits Shocking Trait That Nobody Expected appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...