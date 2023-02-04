Pompeo: Biden’s Weakness on Spy Balloon Assures Chinese Aggression

February 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden’s weakness with China is once again on display. Earlier this week, U.S. officials tracked a Chinese reconnaissance balloon over the American mainland. A Chinese Communist Party spokesperson claimed this was nothing more than a "weather research" balloon that had simply blown off course. Sure, the CCP’s harmless weather balloon just happened to pass over multiple sensitive military sites vital to America’s national security—nobody should believe that nonsense, especially not the Biden administration. The post Pompeo: Biden’s Weakness on Spy Balloon Assures Chinese Aggression appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



