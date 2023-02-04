The Man Who Founded “Overstock.com” Says It’s “Mathematically Impossible” That Hobbs Won Arizona

February 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, the founder of the popular site “Overstock.com” has come out with a new. theory, that’s going to be really hard for Dems to brush off, because it’s all about the “math.” Patrick Byrne says the answer to the Arizona election debate is in the math – and according to him, it’s mathematically impossible for Hobbs to have won the the election. The Kari Lake “War Room” account had this to say about Patrick’s theory: Adjudication is the key here. Corrupt election officials in Maricopa County are literally deciding who people voted for. The folks at The Liberty Daily brought this



Read More...