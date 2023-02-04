[VIDEO] Farmer Sprays Liberal Protester With Poop After They Trespass On His Farm

February 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This is an older video, from 2016, but it’s so good, we ned to bring it back because you’re gonna love it. The video went viral, and it shows a farmer spraying protesters with poop. Can you get anything better? The video has nearly 3 million views. What can you say, people love watching liberals get sprayed with poop! Louder With Crowder reported that farmer leased his land for fracking. A group of woke twats led by actress Emma Thompson (though this was 2016, so they may have been SJWs) were displeased with this. So they trespassed on the farmer’s land



Read More...