Congress Bi-Partisan Gang Of Eight Want Answers About Chinese Spy Balloon!!

February 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

According to a representative for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the Biden administration will brief the "Gang of Eight" next week on the Chinese spy balloon that is circling the continental United States. After the balloon was found, several politicians, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, requested a "Gang of Eight" briefing. "President Biden cannot remain mute about China's flagrant disdain for American sovereignty; this is a destabilizing behavior that needs to be addressed. McCarthy posted a request for a Gang of Eight briefing on Twitter. Eight Republican and



