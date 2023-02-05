Devastating Footage Emerges After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake In Turkey

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey at 4:18 a.m. Monday near the city of Nurgadi, which was followed by a powerful 6.7 magnitude aftershock. Devastation spread into northern Syria, and the quake was felt as far away as Tel Aviv and Beirut.

Earthquake rubble in Malatya

Search and rescue teams have been dispatched to the affected areas, with President Erdogan conveying his "best wishes" to citizens via a Monday tweet, adding "We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible."

Entire buildings collapsed in S. #Turkey the epicenter of 7.8 magnitude earthquake in last hour, that also sent shockwaves to Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Palestine, Cyprus. We don’t know death toll yet.#earthquake #DEPREMOLDU #Turkey pic.twitter.com/WNIMIK2faQ — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) February 6, 2023

One of the largest cities near the epicenter is Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. According to Governor Davut Gul, the earthquake was "felt severely" in the city.

Via BBC.com

According to USGS seismologist Susan Hough, the quake risked being particularly dangerous due to its location and shallow depth.

"The world has seen bigger magnitudes than this over the past 10-20 years," she tweeted. "but quakes close to M8 are not common on shallow strike-slip fault systems, and by virtue of proximity to population centers can be especially deadly."

Major M7.8, shallow, lateral slip #earthquake on S Anatolian Fault of European-Arabian convergence zone. Significant surface shaking with major surface and societal impact in densely populated area.#Turkey. https://t.co/qxeUaGEv6m pic.twitter.com/SSWH4n9aR8 — 🌎 Prof Ben van der Pluijm ⚒️ (@vdpluijm) February 6, 2023

Several buildings in the province of Kahramanmaras have collapsed, and a fire has broken out.

It's 5:16 am in Turkey right now. The 7.8 MAG earthquake hit around 4:30 am. Early images look devastating. pic.twitter.com/1dd5aJpYOJ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 6, 2023

130 buildings have reportedly collapsed, including two hotels, in the city of Malatya, according to the governor.

In Osmaniye, a province near the epicenter, five people were killed and 34 buildings collapsed, local media reports.

Huge fire raging in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Turkey following the 7.8 MAG earthquake overnight. pic.twitter.com/3PWZ4Tx35N — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 6, 2023

In the province of Sanliurfa, the earthquake was "severe and long-lasting," Governor Salih Ayhan tweeted.

According to the NY Times, Turkey has asked the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations orgnaization for help. The Turkish army also has two planes ready to carry units to the region.

Meanwhile, Syria's Civil Defense declared a state of emergency after the earthquake, saying on Twitter that dozens of people remained trapped in the northwest region of the country on Monday.