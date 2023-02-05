FedEx Cargo Jet Narrowly Averts Collision With Southwest Plane At Texas Airport

A FedEx cargo jet averted crashing into a Southwest Airlines commercial plane while attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas.

The FedEx jet, a Boeing 767, was cleared to land on the same runway early Saturday morning when a Southwest jet, a 737, was cleared to takeoff.

According to the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the FedEx jet pulled up with full thrust at the very last second to prevent what could've been a devastating air disaster.

The NTSB is investigating an incident involving a Southwest 737 and FedEx 767 that occurred today in Austin. Initial ADS-B data show the landing 767 overflying the departing 737. We are processing granular data now. https://t.co/twHCydm5ixhttps://t.co/wZ3Z0xKJem pic.twitter.com/nkKVjshXmf — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 5, 2023

"The pilot of the FedEx airplane discontinued the landing and initiated a climb out," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

Later in the day, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) tweeted, "NTSB is investigating a surface event at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Saturday, a possible runway incursion and overflight involving airplanes from Southwest Airlines and FedEx."

The FAA and NTSB said they are investigating the incident.