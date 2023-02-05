The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

FedEx Cargo Jet Narrowly Averts Collision With Southwest Plane At Texas Airport

February 5, 2023   |   Tags:
FedEx Cargo Jet Narrowly Averts Collision With Southwest Plane At Texas Airport

A FedEx cargo jet averted crashing into a Southwest Airlines commercial plane while attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas. 

The FedEx jet, a Boeing 767, was cleared to land on the same runway early Saturday morning when a Southwest jet, a 737, was cleared to takeoff.  

According to the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the FedEx jet pulled up with full thrust at the very last second to prevent what could've been a devastating air disaster. 

"The pilot of the FedEx airplane discontinued the landing and initiated a climb out," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

Later in the day, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) tweeted, "NTSB is investigating a surface event at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Saturday, a possible runway incursion and overflight involving airplanes from Southwest Airlines and FedEx." 

The FAA and NTSB said they are investigating the incident. 

Tyler Durden Sun, 02/05/2023 - 08:45


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x