GOP Senator Rubio Wants To Know Why Was The Spy Balloon Allowed To Live In U.S. Air Space

February 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) pressed officials to provide more information in a secret briefing after questioning the military’s choice to delay shooting down the alleged Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States last week. Rubio expressed his curiosity over why the Biden administration and military authorities did not shoot down the balloon when it was originally seen. Rubio is a recipient of highly sensitive information briefings from the executive branch. CLICK HERE FOR AN AD FREE EXPERIENCE AND ACCESS TO VIP ARTICLES “I’d be interested in learning from military leaders why it wasn’t addressed sooner. What choices did



Read More...