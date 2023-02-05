Italy Hit With Nationwide Internet Outage, Reports Say

Network data from NetBlocks shows widespread disruption to internet service across Italy on Sunday. It's been reported that the telecommunications blackout might stem from leading operator Telecom Italia.

NetBlocks' real-time network data shows that national connectivity plunged from around 100% to 26% this morning.

ℹ️ Update: Metrics show that the ongoing internet disruption affecting #Italy's international connectivity has impacted several major cities; the incident has frustrated users including those planning to stream to today's #InterMilan match #TIMDown pic.twitter.com/cDFG7fAWNy — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 5, 2023

Another internet disruption tracking website shows a heatmap of the outages that appear to be nationwide.

*Developing