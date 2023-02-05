The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Italy Hit With Nationwide Internet Outage, Reports Say

Network data from NetBlocks shows widespread disruption to internet service across Italy on Sunday. It's been reported that the telecommunications blackout might stem from leading operator Telecom Italia.

NetBlocks' real-time network data shows that national connectivity plunged from around 100% to 26% this morning. 

 

Another internet disruption tracking website shows a heatmap of the outages that appear to be nationwide. 

*Developing 

