Magenta- and Teal-Haired “Non-Woman” Goes on Swear-Laced Rant About How Biological Women Don’t Know What Real Women Are
February 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
Language Warning.
Idiocy Warning as well.
Guaranteed, you will not feel better about the world after watching this unhinged moron, but you might get a couple of chuckles.
This is what decades of public school “sex education” bought us… pic.twitter.com/s4AEZQl9cC
— Jeff Rose (@JeffRoseTV) February 5, 2023
