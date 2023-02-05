Study Shows You’re Nobody Until Somebody Loves You

February 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

"We may be capable of extraordinary feats of intellect and creativity … but when it comes to making decisions about our lives, we humans are often bad at knowing what is good for us." This observation from The Good Life: Lessons From the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness may seem obvious to most readers—too many short-term indulgences often lead to long-term misery—but there are less obvious reasons that Americans today are confused about how to achieve a certain level of personal satisfaction and well-being. There are cultural and political messages pushing them into what are often less fulfilling and more destructive directions. The post Study Shows You’re Nobody Until Somebody Loves You appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



