“Unaccompanied Child” Allowed in by Biden Strangled American Girl

February 5, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The MS-13 gang member strangled 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton to death months after being released into the United States. This is just one of the many horrifying consequences of Biden’s open borders policy. Police in Maryland said they’ve arrested a 17-year-old “undocumented non-citizen”, and suspected MS-13 gang member, for the murder of an autistic 20-year-old woman. According to …



Read More...