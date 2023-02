WEF-Backed AI Toys Can Be Dangerous: “AI Decisions Can Be Wrong”

By its own admission the World Economic Forum (WEF) is conceding that AI (artificial intelligence) in toys can be dangerous, not necessarily safe for children, and the shocker, “AI decisions can be wrong”. As if anyone would trust what the WEF recommends, it has created a rather useless guideline on AI toys and what parents …



Read More...