Zombie Nation: 32-Year-Old Mom Was on 13 Psychiatric Drugs When She Murdered Her Three Small Children

This story from last week keeps getting worse. The husband of 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy went to the store for about 20-minutes. When he returned, he found his three small children unconscious, suffocated by their mother.

Now, her attorney is saying she was overmedicated with 13 psychiatric drugs at the time of the murders. According to One America News:

According to Patriot Ledger:

A lawyer representing Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, said in court Friday that his client was overmedicated when the children were slain. He also argued for permission to have a psychologist evaluate her in her hospital room. Lindsay Clancy remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home last month. A funeral was held for the three children Friday. Her husband, Patrick Clancy, had gone out for about 20 minutes to pick up medications and dinner, Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, said. Patrick Clancy found his wife outside the home on Summer Street and called 911 at about 6:10 p.m. Jan. 24. First responders discovered the couple’s three children unconscious inside the couple’s home with obvious signs of trauma. Two of the children, 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, were pronounced dead at the hospital. The third child, an 8-month-old boy named Callan, was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital with traumatic injuries and died Jan. 27. Reddington said his client was overmedicated and was taking a dozen medications. “This continued even up until the week before when her husband went to the doctor and asked her for help and said, ‘Please, you’re turning her into a zombie,'” Reddington said.

It isn’t just her. America is quickly becoming a zombie nation as prescription medications are handed out like candy. This isn’t just about Big Pharma. It’s about a medical system that no longer believes in treatments that don’t come from the drug store.

